Aaj Ka Panchang, July 14, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 14, 2023: The Dwadashi Tithi and the Trayodashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha will be observed on Friday, July 14, according to Drik Panchang. Dwadashi is considered auspicious and included in the list of shubh muhurat timings whereas Trayodashi is not considered favourable and is excluded from shubh muhurat timings. On this day, Hindus will celebrate three festivals - Kamika Ekadashi Parana, Rohini Vrat, and Pradosh Vrat. To ensure a successful day and overcome obstacles, it is advised to learn about the Tithi and the auspicious and inauspicious timings.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 14

The sun is set to rise at 5:32 AM, and the sunset is expected to occur at 7:21 PM. The moon will rise at 3:02 AM on July 15, and set at 4:46 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 14

The important lunar day called Dwadashi is expected to last until 7:17 PM on July 14. After that, the Trayodashi Tithi will begin. The auspicious Rohini Nakshatra will be visible until 10:27 PM on July 14, and it will be replaced by another auspicious Nakshatra, Mrigashirsha. The moon’s position is predicted to be in the Vrishabha Rashi, while the sun is expected to be in the Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 14

The Brahma Muhurta is expected to be from 4:11 AM to 4:52 AM. After that, the Pratah Sandhya is predicted to occur between 4:31 AM to 5:32 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat is expected to be from 7:20 PM to 7:40 PM. Additionally, the auspicious Vijaya Muhurta is likely to occur between 2:45 PM to 3:40 PM. On July 15, the Nishita Muhurta is scheduled from 12:07 AM to 12:48 AM, providing a favourable time for specific events.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 14

The inauspicious Rahu Kalam is predicted to occur from 10:43 AM to 12:27 PM. Following that, the Yamaganda Muhurta, another unfavourable time, will take place between 3:54 PM and 5:38 PM. The Gulikai Kalam is predicted to be from 7:16 AM to 9:00 AM, which is also considered inauspicious. On the other hand, the Dur Muhurtam is predicted to happen from 8:18 AM to 9:13 AM and 12:54 PM to 01:50 PM. However, during the Baana Muhurta, there is a prediction of Mrityu, which means unfavourable conditions, from 03:01 AM on July 15 until the full night.