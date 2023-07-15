Aaj Ka Panchang, July 15, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 15, 2023: The Trayodashi Tithi and the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha will be observed on Saturday, July 15, according to Drik Panchang. Both, Krishna Trayodashi and Krishna Chaturdashi are not considered auspicious and are excluded from the shubh muhurat. On this day, Hindus will celebrate two festivals - Sawan Shivaratri and Masik Shivaratri. To have a successful day and overcome obstacles, it is advisable to understand the significance of the Tithi and the auspicious as well as inauspicious timings. Check out the details below.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 15

The sun will rise at 5:33 AM, and the sunset is predicted to occur at 7:21 PM. The moon will rise at 3:52 AM on July 16, and it will set at 5:44 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 15

The Trayodashi Tithi is expected to continue until 8:32 PM on July 15, and after that, the Chaturdashi Tithi will begin. The auspicious Mrigashirsha Nakshatra will be visible until 12:23 AM on July 16, and it will be replaced by another auspicious Nakshatra called Ardra. The moon’s position is predicted to be in the Vrishabha Rashi until 11:22 AM, and then it will move to the Mithuna Rashi. As for the sun, it is expected to be in the Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 15

The Brahma Muhurta, which is considered auspicious, is expected to be from 4:11 AM to 4:52 AM. Following that, the Pratah Sandhya is expected to occur between 4:32 AM to 5:33 AM. In the evening, the Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to be from 7:20 PM to 7:40 PM, providing another auspicious time. The Vijaya Muhurta, which is also considered favourable, is expected to occur between 2:45 PM to 3:40 PM. On July 16, the Nishita Muhurta, which is a favourable time for specific events, is scheduled from 12:07 AM to 12:48 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 15

The inauspicious Rahu Kalam is predicted to occur from 9:00 AM to 10:43 AM, which is considered an unfavourable time. After that, the Yamaganda Muhurta, another ashubh period, will take place between 2:10 PM to 3:54 PM. The Gulikai Kalam, which is also considered inauspicious, is likely to occur from 5:33 AM to 7:16 AM. On the other hand, the Bhadra is predicted to happen from 8:32 PM to 5:33 AM on July 16. However, during the Baana Muhurta, there is a prediction of Mrityu until 4:10 AM on July 16. It will then be replaced by Agni, which will continue from 4:10 AM on July 16 throughout the night.