Aaj Ka Panchang, July 16, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 16, 2023: This Sunday’s Panchang marks an important day with the presence of the Chaturdashi Tithi and the Amavasya Tithi in the Krishna Paksha.Due to being Rikta Tithi, Krishna Chaturdashi is not deemed favourable for auspicious endeavors and is therefore omitted from the list of shubh muhurat timings. Similarly, Krishna Amavasya, being Pitra Tithi, is generally considered unfavourable for most auspicious activities and is excluded from the selection of shubh muhurat timings.

According to Drik Panchang, the Hindus will observe a religious festival namely Karka Sankranti. To effectively handle potential challenges and anticipate daily events, it is advisable to have a comprehensive understanding of the tithi, which includes both auspicious and unauspicious timings.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 16

The sunrise is expected to occur at 5:33 AM and the sunset is predicted to be observed at 7:21 PM. It is estimated that the moonrise will be seen at 4:46 AM on July 17 and the moonset will take place at 6:37 PM on July 16.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 16

The Chaturdashi Tithi is expected to last until 10:08 PM on July 16. After that, the Amavasya Tithi will begin. The auspicious Adra Nakshatra will be visible until 2:39 AM on July 17, and it will be replaced by another auspicious Punarvasu Nakshatra. The moon sign is predicted to be in the Mithuna Rashi, while the sun sign is expected to be seen in the Mithuna Rashi up to 5:19 AM on July 17, post which it will occur in Karka Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 16

There are multiple significant auspicious timings that should be considered. The day commences with the Brahma Muhurta, which is set between 4:12 AM and 4:53 AM. Subsequently, the Abhijit Muhurat is expected to occur from 11:59 AM to 12:55 PM. In the evening, the Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to take place between 7:19 PM and 7:40 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat spans from 2:45 PM to 3:40 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat is likely to happen between 7:21 PM and 8:22 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 16

It is believed that the period between 5:37 PM and 7:21 PM is considered Rahu Kalam. Before that, from 3:54 PM to 5:37 PM, the Gulikai Kalam is expected. Additionally, the Yamaganda Muhurat is estimated to occur from 12:27 PM to 2:10 PM, and it is advisable to refrain from undertaking significant tasks during this time as well.