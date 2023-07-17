Aaj Ka Panchang, July 17, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, 17.07.2023: The Amavasya and Pratipada Tithi of the Krishna Paksha will be observed on Monday, July 17 according to Drik Panchang. On this day, devotees will mark the auspicious occasion of Hariyali Amavasya. It occurs three days before Hariyali Teej. Thousands of Krishna devotees flock to Mathura’s Dwarkadhish temple and Vrindavan’s Banke Bihari temple to offer their prayers. Check the tithi, auspicious, and unfavourable hours before performing any daily ritual. This information can also provide insight into the course of your day and assist you in avoiding several problems.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 17

The sunrise is likely to take place at 5:34 AM, while the sunset is at 7:20 PM. There is no time set for moonrise on July 17 but the moon is expected to set at 7:25 PM

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 17

The Amavasya Tithi will stay in effect until 12:01 AM, and soon after, the Pratipada Tithi will start. The Punarvasu Nakshatra will be observed until 5:11 AM, and the Pushya Nakshatra will occur after that. On this day, the Moon will be seen in the Mithuna Rashi and the sun will be observed in the Karka Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 17

The auspicious times for the day are as follows: The Brahma muhurta is predicted to take place from 4:12 AM to 4:53 AM. The Abhijit muhurta stretches from 12:00 PM to 12:55 PM. The time frame for Godhuli muhurta is anticipated to be from 7:19 PM to 7:40 PM.

The Vijaya muhurta will be observed from 2:45 PM to 3:40 PM. Furthermore, the Sayahna Sandhya muhurta will stretch between 7:20 PM and 8:22 PM; the Nishita muhurta will extend from 12:07 PM to 12:48 PM; and the Pratah Sandhya muhurta will extend from 4:33 AM to 5:34 AM. Lastly, the Amrit Kalam muhurta is from 2:32 AM to 4:18 AM the following day.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 17

The ashubh muhurta, or inauspicious timings, for the day, are as follows: The Rahu Kalam will last from 7:17 AM to 9:01 AM. The Gulikai Kalam time frame is between 2:10 PM and 3:54 PM. The Yamaganda muhurta will be effective from 10:44 PM to 12:27 PM.