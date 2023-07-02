Aaj Ka Panchang, July 2, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 2, 2023: This Sunday’s Panchang marks an important day with the presence of the Chaturdashi Tithi and the Purnima Tithi in the Shukla Paksha. According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will observe Kokila Vrat and Ashadha Chaumasi Chaudas on this day. It is recommended to gather a thorough comprehension of the tithi, encompassing both favourable and unfavourable timings, in order to effectively manage potential obstacles that may arise during the day and anticipate daily events.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 2

The sunrise is expected to occur at 5:27 AM and the sunset is predicted to be observed at 7:23 PM. It is estimated that the moonrise will be seen at 6:34 PM on July 2 and the moonset will take place at 4:48 AM on July 3.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 2

The Chaturdashi Tithi is likely to be in effect up to 8:21 PM on July 2, after which the Purnima Tithi will take place. The Jyeshtha Nakshatra is anticipated to be observed until 1:18 PM on July 2, after which Mula Nakshatra will occur. The moon is considered to be seen in Vrishchika Rashi up to 1:18 PM, then after it is stated to be observed in Dhanu Rashi. On the other hand, the sun is estimated to prevail in Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 2

There are several noteworthy auspicious timings to take into account. The day starts with the Brahma Muhurta, a sacred period scheduled between 4:07 AM and 4:47 AM, which is ideal for spiritual practices, meditation, and setting positive intentions for the day ahead. Following that, the Abhijit Muhurat is expected to occur from 11:57 AM to 12:53 PM.

In the evening, the Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to take place between 7:22 PM and 7:42 PM, providing a favourable window for various activities. The Vijaya Muhurat spans from 2:44 PM to 3:40 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat is likely to happen between 7:23 PM and 8:24 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 2

It is believed that the period between 5:39 PM and 7:23 PM is considered Rahu Kalam, which is considered unfavorable for starting new endeavors or significant activities. Prior to that, from 3:54 PM to 5:39 PM, the Gulikai Kalam is expected, which is also considered inauspicious for initiating important tasks or making significant decisions. The Yamaganda Muhurat is estimated to occur between 12:25 PM and 2:10 PM, and it is advisable to avoid participating in important activities during this time as well.