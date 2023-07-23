Aaj Ka Panchang, July 23, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, 23.07.2023: The Panchami and Shashthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan will fall on Sunday, July 23, according to Drik Panchang. On this day, devotees will observe the Skanda Sasthi. The Sashti Tithi is dedicated to Lord Skanda, who is also known as Lord Kartikeya, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Many devotees in southern states observe fast and worship Lord Skanda on Sashti Tithi.

Check the tithi, shubh muhurta, and ashubh kaal before performing any daily ritual on Sunday.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 23

The sunrise is likely to take place at 5:37 AM, while the sunset will be at 7:18 PM. The moon will rise at 10:15 AM and is expected to set at 10:39 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 23

The Panchami Tithi will be in effect until 11:44 AM and then the Sashti Tithi will start. The Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will be observed until 7:47 PM, and the Hasta Nakshatra will follow after that. On this day, the Moon will be seen in the Kanya Rashi (Virgo zodiac sign). The sun will be observed in the Karka Rashi (Cancer zodiac sign).

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 23

The Brahma muhurta is predicted to take place from 4:15 AM to 4:56 AM. The Abhijit muhurta stretches from 12 PM to 12:55 PM. The duration for Godhuli muhurta is anticipated to be from 7:16 PM to 7:37 PM. The Vijaya muhurta will be observed from 2:44 PM to 3:39 PM. Furthermore, the Sayahna Sandhya muhurta will be between 7:18 PM and 8:20 PM and the NIshita muhurta will extend from 12:07 PM to 12:48 PM. The Pratah Sandhya muhurta will extend from 4:35 AM to 5:37 AM. Lastly, the Amrit Kalam muhurta is from 11:44 AM to 1:32 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 23

The Rahu Kalam will last from 5:35 PM to 7:18 PM. The Gulikai Kalam will prevail between 3:53 PM and 5:35 PM. The Yamaganda muhurta will be effective from 12:17 PM to 2:10 PM.