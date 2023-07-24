Aaj Ka Panchang, July 24, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, 24.07.2023: The Shashthi and Saptami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan will fall on Monday, July 24, according to panchang. All Mondays that fall during the holy month of Shravan are regarded as auspicious for fasting and are referred to as Shravan Somwar or Sawan Somwar.

Sawan Somwar Vrat is an important occasion for the devotees of Lord Shiv. Many Devotees keep fast on all Mondays in the holy month of Sawan and worship Lord Shiva on this day. Before beginning any daily routine, check the tithi, auspicious, and unfavorable hours.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 24

The sunrise is expected at 5:38 AM, while the sunset will be 7:17 PM. The moon will rise at 11:08 AM and is expected to set at 11:07 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 24

The Shashthi Tithi will stay in effect until 1:42 PM and after that the Saptami Tithi will start. The Hasta Nakshatra will be observed until 10:12 PM, and the Chitra Nakshatra will come into existence after that. On this day, the Moon will be seen in the Kanya Rashi. The sun will be positioned in Karka Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 24

The Brahma muhurta is predicted to be from 4:15 AM to 4:56 AM. The Abhijit muhurta stretches from 12:00 PM to 12:55 PM. The time frame for Godhuli muhurta is expected to be from 7:17 PM to 7:38 PM. The Vijaya muhurta will be observed from 2:44 PM to 3:39 PM.

The Sayahna Sandhya muhurta will stretch between 7:17 PM and 8:19 PM, the Nishitha muhurta will extend from 12:07 PM to 12:48 PM and the Pratah Sandhya muhurta will extend from 4:36 AM to 5:38 AM. Lastly, the Amrit Kalam muhurta will be from 3:36 PM to 5:22 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 24

The Rahu Kalam will last from 7:20 PM to 9:03 AM. The duration of Gulikai Kalam will be between 2:10 PM and 3:52 PM. The Yamaganda muhurta will be effective from 10:45 AM to 12:27 PM.