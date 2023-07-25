Aaj Ka Panchang, July 25, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 25, 2023: The Saptami Tithi and the Ashtami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha will be observed on Tuesday, July 25, according to Drik Panchang. These tithis are considered good and lucky for different activities and are included in the shubh muhurat timings. On this day, Hindus will celebrate a festival called Leaped Second Shravan Mangala Gauri Vrat. To have a successful and blessed day, it is essential to understand the importance of the lunar day and know the favorable and unfavourable times. This will help us overcome challenges and bring prosperity to our lives.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 25

The sun will rise at 5:38 AM and set at 7:17 PM. As for the moon, it will rise at 12:02 PM and set at 11:36 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 25

The Saptami Tithi will last until 3:08 PM, and then the Ashtami Tithi will begin. The favorable Chitra Nakshatra will be visible until 12:03 AM on July 26, followed by another auspicious Swati Nakshatra. The moon will be in the Kanya Rashi until 11:13 AM and will then move to Tula Rashi. Similarly, the sun is expected to be in the Karka Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 25

The Brahma Muhurta is expected to happen from 4:15 AM to 4:57 AM, and after that, the Pratah Sandhya will occur between 4:36 AM and 5:38 AM. In the evening, the Godhuli Muhurat is slated to take place between 7:17 PM and 7:37 PM. The Vijaya Muhurta, which is also considered lucky, is anticipated from 2:44 PM to 3:38 PM. Finally, the Nishita Muhurta is scheduled from 12:07 AM to 12:49 AM on July 26.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 25

The inauspicious Rahu Kalam is expected to take place from 3:52 PM to 5:34 PM. After that, the Yamaganda Muhurta will occur between 9:03 AM and 10:45 AM. The Gulikai Kalam is likely to occur from 12:27 PM to 2:10 PM. The Varjyam Muhurta is expected to be from 6:49 AM to 8:33 AM. During the Baana Muhurta, there is a forecast of Roga (illness) from 02:26 PM to Full Night.