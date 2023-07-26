Aaj Ka Panchang, July 26, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 26, 2023: Ashtami Tithi and the Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha will be observed on Wednesday, July 26, according to Drik Panchang. The Shukla Ashtami Tithi is considered auspicious, bringing good luck for various activities, and is included in the shubh muhurat timings. However, the Shukla Navami Tithi is considered less favourable and is excluded from the shubh muhurat timings. On this particular day, Hindus will be celebrating a festival called Adhika Masik Durgashtami. To avoid hurdles, it is important to know all the favourable and unfavourable timings on this day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 26

On July 26, the sun will rise at 5:39 AM and set at 7:16 PM. The moon is expected to rise at 1:00 PM and set at 12:09 AM on July 27.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 26

On July 26, the Ashtami Tithi will continue until 3:52 PM, and thereafter, the Navami Tithi will commence. The favourable Swati Nakshatra will last until 1:10 AM on July 27, after which the auspicious Nakshatra— Vishakha will begin. During this period, the moon will be in the Tula Rashi (Libra), and the sun is expected to be in the Karka Rashi (Cancer).

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 26

The Brahma Muhurta, an auspicious time for spiritual activities, is expected to occur from 4:16 AM to 4:57 AM. Following that, the Pratah Sandhya, a period suitable for morning prayers, is anticipated between 4:37 AM and 5:39 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to occur from 7:16 PM to 7:37 PM. The Vijaya Muhurta, another lucky time for important tasks, is anticipated from 2:44 PM to 3:38 PM. The Nishita Muhurta, a favourable period during midnight, is scheduled from 12:07 AM to 12:49 AM on July 27.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 26

The Rahu Kalam will occur from 12:27 PM to 2:10 PM. It is considered inauspicious for initiating new ventures. Following that, the Yamaganda Muhurta will take place between 7:21 AM and 9:03 AM. The Gulikai Kalam, which is expected from 10:45 AM to 12:27 PM, also calls for caution. Additionally, the Varjyam Muhurta will occur from 5:55 AM to 7:35 AM. Moreover, Baana Muhurta is expected until 3:34 PM, so it’s essential to take care during this period.