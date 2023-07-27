Aaj Ka Panchang, July 27, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 27, 2023: The Navami Tithi and the Dashami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha will be observed on Thursday, July 27. According to Drik Panchang, Rikta Tithi, such as Shukla Navami, is deemed inauspicious for conducting auspicious activities, leading to its exclusion from shubh muhurat timings. On the other hand, Shukla Dashami is regarded as auspicious for most activities, making it a part of the shubh muhurat timings. There is no major festival or ritual taking place on this day. Before carrying out any daily ritual, ensure to verify the tithi, auspicious moments, and inauspicious hours. This knowledge can offer valuable insights into your day’s trajectory and aid in circumventing various issues.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 27

The sunrise is likely to take place at 5:39 AM, while the sunset is at 7:16 PM. The moonrise is expected to be observed at 2:00 PM and the moonset is stated to take place at 12:47 AM on July 28.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 27

The Navami Tithi is predicted to stay in effect up to 3:47 PM, after which the Dashami Tithi will occur. The Vishakha Nakshatra is slated to be observed until 1:28 AM on July 28, post which the Anuradha Nakshatra will take place. On this day, the Moon will be seen in the Tula Rashi until 7:28 PM and then in the Vrishchika Rashi. On the other hand, the sun is anticipated to be observed in the Karka Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 27

The auspicious times for the day are as follows: The Brahma muhurta is predicted to take place from 4:16 AM to 4:58 AM. The Abhijit muhurta stretches from 12:00 PM to 12:55 PM. The time frame for Godhuli muhurta is anticipated to be from 7:16 PM to 7:36 PM while the Vijaya muhurta is said to be observed from 2:44 PM to 3:38 PM. Furthermore, the Sayahna Sandhya muhurta is likely to stretch between 7:16 PM and 8:18 PM. Lastly, the Amrit Kalam muhurta is considered to take place from 4:34 PM to 6:11 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 27

The ashubh muhurta, or inauspicious timings, for the day, are as follows: The Rahu Kalam is anticipated to last from 2:10 PM to 3:52 PM. The Gulikai Kalam time frame is slated to occur between 9:03 AM and 10:45 AM whereas the Yamaganda muhurta is predicted to be effective from 5:39 AM to 7:21 AM. The Banna muhurat is considered to occur in Mrityu from 4:41 PM to full night.