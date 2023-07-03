Aaj Ka Panchang, July 3, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG,03.07.2023: The Purnima and Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha will be observed on Monday, July 03 according to Drik Panchang. On this day, people will observe the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima. This day is traditionally set aside for Guru Puja, or Guru Worship, where students perform a ritual to show respect to their teachers and mentors in life. Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima, as it marks the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa. Check the tithi, auspicious, and unfavourable hours before performing any ritual today. Furthermore, this information can provide insight into the path of your day and help you avoid many obstacles.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 03

The sunrise is likely to take place at 4:55 AM, while the sunset is at 6:25 PM. The moonrise will occur at 6:37 PM the following day, and there is no time allocated for moonset on Monday.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 03

The Purnima Tithi will stay in effect until 5:08 PM, and soon after, the Pratipada Tithi will start. The Mula Nakshatra will be observed until 11:02 AM, and the Purva Ashadha Nakshatra will occur after that. On this day, the Moon will be seen in the Dhanu Rashi and the sun will be seen in the Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 03

The auspicious times for the day are as follows: The Brahma muhurta is predicted to take place from 3:31 AM to 4:13 AM. The Abhijit muhurta stretches from 11:13 AM to 12:07 PM. The time frame for Godhuli muhurta is anticipated to be from 6:24 PM to 6:45 PM.

The Vijaya muhurta will be observed from 1:55 PM to 2:49 PM. Furthermore, the Sayahna Sandhya muhurta will stretch between 6:25 PM and 7:28 PM; the NIshita muhurta will extend from 11:19 PM to 12:01 PM; the Pratah Sandhya muhurta will extend from 3:52 AM to 4:55 AM. Lastly, the Amrit Kalam muhurta is from 5:14 AM to 6:41 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 03

The ashubh muhurta, or inauspicious timings, for the day are as follows: The Rahu Kalam will last from 6:37 AM to 8:18 AM. The Gulikai Kalam time frame is between 1:21 PM and 3:03 PM. The Yamaganda muhurta will be effective from 9:59 AM to 11:40 AM and the Baana muhurta will occur in Roga from 2:06 PM and extend for the entire night.