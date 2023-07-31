Aaj Ka Panchang, July 31, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 31, 2023: The Trayodashi Tithi and the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha will be observed on Monday, July 31, according to Drik Panchang. Shukla Trayodashi is included in the list of auspicious timings due to its favorable nature for most activities, while Shukla Chaturdashi, being a Rikta Tithi, is excluded from the auspicious timings as it is considered unfavorable for such activities.

Devotees will celebrate a religious festival namely Leaped Second Shravan Somwar Vrat on this day. Essential for a fruitful day and conquering challenges are grasping the importance of Tithi (lunar day) and staying mindful of auspicious and inauspicious timings. Read the provided information mentioned below.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 31

The sun is expected to rise at 5:42 AM, and the sunset is predicted to occur at 7:13 PM. The moon is said to rise at 6:21 PM on July 31 and is anticipated to set at 4:43 AM on August 1.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 31

The Trayodashi Tithi is expected to continue until 7:26 PM on July 31, and after that, the Chaturdashi Tithi will likely occur till 3:51 AM on August 1. The auspicious Purva Ashadha Nakshatra is expected to take place up to 6:58 PM, and later it will be replaced by another auspicious Nakshatra called Uttara Ashadha. The moon’s position is predicted to be in the Dhanu Rashi until 12:16 AM on August 1, post which is slated to occur in the Makara Rashi. As for the sun, it is predicted to be observed in the Karka Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 31

The Brahma Muhurta, considered auspicious, is expected to be from 4:18 AM to 5:00 AM. Following that, the Pratah Sandhya is predicted to occur between 4:39 AM and 5:42 AM. In the evening, the Godhuli Muhurat is anticipated to take place from 7:13 PM to 7:34 PM, providing another auspicious time. The Vijaya Muhurta, which is also considered favourable, is expected to occur between 2:43 PM and 3:37 PM. On August 1, the Nishita Muhurta, which is also an auspicious time for specific events, is scheduled to occur from 12:07 AM to 12:49 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 31

The inauspicious Rahu Kalam is predicted to occur from 7:23 AM to 9:05 AM, which is considered an unfavourable time. After that, the Yamaganda Muhurta, another ashubh period, is anticipated to take place between 10:46 AM to 12:27 PM. The Gulikai Kalam, which is also considered inauspicious, is likely to occur from 2:09 PM to 3:50 PM. However, during the Baana Muhurta, there is a prediction of Raja until 9:09 PM on July 31.