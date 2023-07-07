Aaj Ka Panchang, July 7, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 7, 2023: The Panchami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Sawan will fall on Friday, July 7. There are no special festivals, fasts, or pujas on this day. It is the fifth day of the auspicious month of Shawan or Shraavan. Check the tithi, auspicious timings, and unfavorable hours before performing any daily ritual on Friday.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 7

The sunrise is expected at 5:29 AM while the sunset is predicted to be at 7:23 PM. The moonrise will occur at 10:49 PM and the moonset will occur at 9:32 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 7

The Panchami Tithi will continue till 12:17 AM on July 8 and soon after, the Shashthi Tithi will start. The Shatabhisha Nakshatra will be observed until 10:16 PM, and the Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will come into position after that. On this day, the Moon will be positioned in the Kumbha Rashi and the sun will be observed in the Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 7

The Brahma muhurta on Friday is predicted to be from 4:08 AM to 4:49 AM. The Abhijit muhurta stretches from 11:58 AM to 12:54 PM. The duration for Godhuli muhurta will be from 7:21 PM to 7:42 PM.

The Vijaya muhurta will be from 2:45PMto3:40PM while the Nishitha muhurta will prevail from 12:06 AM to 12:46 AM on July 8.

The Amrit Kalam muhurta, which is considered the most auspicious period during the day, is from 3:43 PM to 5:10 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 7

The Rahu Kalam will continue from 10:42 AM to 12:26 PM while the Gulikai Kalam will prevail between 7:13 AM to 8:58 AM. The Yamaganda muhurta will be effective from 3:54 PM to 5:39 PM.