Aaj Ka Panchang, June 12, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 12, 2023: This Monday will mark the Navami Tithi and the Dashami of the Krishna Paksha, signifying the start of the month of Ashadha. Due to being a Rikta Tithi, Krishna Navami is not regarded as favourable for auspicious events, and as a result, it is omitted from the list of shubh muhurat timings. On the other hand, Krishna Dashami is considered highly propitious for various activities, leading to its inclusion in the list of shubh muhurat timings. If you intend to engage in rituals or tasks on this day, it is crucial to take into account the tithi as well as the auspicious and inauspicious timings. This understanding can offer valuable perspectives on the course of your day and enable you to make well-informed choices. Additionally, these forecasts can assist you in surmounting any challenges that may arise during the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 12

The sunrise is likely to occur at 5:23 AM, while the sunset is predicted to take place at 7:19 PM. The moonrise is estimated to be observed at 1:52 AM on June 13, and the timing for the moonset is stated to be at 1:48 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 12

The Navami Tithi is scheduled to stay in effect up to 10:34 AM, and soon after, the Dashami Tithi will take place. The Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra is estimated to be observed up to 1:49 PM on June 12, post which the Revati will occur. The moon is predicted to be seen in Meena Rashi while the sun will be observed in Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 12

The Brahma muhurta is predicted to occur from 4:02 AM to 4:42 AM. From 11:53 AM to 12:49 PM, you can observe the Abhijit muhurta. The time frame for the Godhuli muhurta is anticipated to be from 7:18 PM to 7:38 PM. The Vijaya muhurta will be observed from 2:40 PM to 3:36 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurta will stretch between 7:19 PM and 8:20 PM. Additionally, on June 13, the Nishita muhurta will extend from 12:01 AM to 12:41 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 12

The period of Rahu Kalam will occur between 7:07 AM and 8:52 AM. The time frame for Gulikai Kalam will be observed from 2:06 PM to 3:50 PM. The Yamaganda muhurta will be in effect from 10:36 AM to 12:21 PM. The Baana muhurta will extend until 3:09 PM during the Roga phase.