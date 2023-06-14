Aaj Ka Panchang, June 14, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 14, 2023: This Wednesday’s Panchang will mark the Ekadashi and the Dwadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha, according to the Hindu calendar. Krishna Ekadashi is regarded as favourable for various auspicious endeavours and is therefore included in the list of auspicious timings. Similarly, Krishna Dwadashi is considered suitable for most auspicious activities and is also included in the category of favourable Muhurat timings.

According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will observe a religious festival, Yogini Ekadashi, on this day. Stay conscious of the tithi to recognize auspicious and inauspicious timings to efficiently conquer obstacles that may arise, and acquire a profound understanding of the occurrences in your day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 14

The sunrise is expected to occur at 5:23 AM while the timing for sunset is stated to be seen at 7:20 PM. It is assumed that the moonrise will be observed at 2:58 AM on June 15 and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 3:49 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 14

The Ekadashi Tithi is anticipated to be in effect for up to 8:48 AM and after that, the Dwadashi Tithi will take place. The Ashwini Nakshatra is estimated to be observed till 1:40 PM, post which the Bharani Nakshatra will occur. The Moon is considered to be placed in the Mesha Rashi while the sun is predicted to be seen in Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 14

The time between 4:02 AM and 4:43 AM is considered auspicious as the Brahma Muhurta. The Godhuli Muhurat is expected to take place between 7:19 PM and 7:39 PM while the Vijaya Muhurat is scheduled to take place from 2:41 PM to 3:37 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat is set to prevail between 7:20 PM and 8:20 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 14

The Rahu Kalam is considered inauspicious from 12:21 PM to 2:06 PM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat is expected to occur between 10:37 AM and 12:21 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat is stated to be effective from 7:07 AM to 8:52 AM while the Baana muhurat is estimated to occur in Mrityu up to 5:22 PM to full night.