Aaj Ka Panchang, June 19, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG,19.06.2023: The Pratipada and Dwitiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha will be observed on Monday, June 19, according to Drik Panchang. On this day, devotees will observe the Ashadha Gupta Navratri Ghatasthapana. The rituals are similar to Sharadiya Navratri and can be performed as long as the Pratipada Tithi prevails. Check the tithi, auspicious, and unfavourable hours before performing any ritual today. Furthermore, this information can provide insight into the direction of your day and help you avoid many obstacles.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 19

The sunrise is likely to take place at 4:52 AM, while the sunset is expected to happen at 6:23 PM. The moonrise will occur at 5:27 AM the following day, and the timing for the moonset is likely to be 7:39 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 19

The Pratipada Tithi will stay in effect until 11:25 AM and soon after, the Dwitiya Tithi will start. The Ardra Nakshatra will be observed until 8:11 PM, and the Punarvasu Nakshatra will occur after that. On this day, the moon and sun will be seen in the Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 19

The auspicious times for the day are as follows: the Brahma muhurta is predicted to take place from 3:28 AM to 4:10 AM. The Abhijit muhurta stretches from 11:10 AM to 12:04 PM. The time frame for Godhuli muhurta is anticipated to be from 6:22 PM to 6:43 PM. The Vijaya muhurta will be observed from 1:53 PM to 2:47 PM. Furthermore, the Sayahna Sandhya muhurta will stretch between 6:23 PM and 7:26 PM; the NIshita muhurta will extend from 11:17 PM to 11:58 PM; the Pratah Sandhya muhurta will take place from 3:49 AM to 4:52 AM. Additionally,the Amrit Kalam muhurta is scheduled to happen from 9:19 AM to 11:03 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 19

The ashubh muhurta, or inauspicious timings, for the day, will include the Rahu Kalam from 6:53 AM to 8:14 AM. Then there will be the Gulikai Kalam time frame between 1:19 PM and 3:00 PM. The Yamaganda muhurta will be effective from 9:56 AM to 11:37 AM, and the Baana muhurta will occur in Raja from 10:59 PM and extend for the entire night.