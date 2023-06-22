Aaj Ka Panchang, June 22, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 22, 2023: This Thursday will mark the Chaturthi Tithi and the Panchami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Magha. According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will observe Vinayaka Chaturthi on this day. Shukla Chaturthi, being a Rikta Tithi, is not considered auspicious. Therefore, it is omitted from the list of auspicious timings. On the other hand, Shukla Panchami is regarded as ideal for auspicious events. As a result, it is included in the selection of Good Muhurat timings.

Having a thorough grasp of the tithi, nakshatra, and auspicious and unauspicious time periods is of utmost importance, as this knowledge significantly contributes to making precise predictions about the events of the day. Moreover, it assists in successfully overcoming any challenges that may arise during the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 22

The sunrise is predicted to take place at 5:24 AM, while the sunset is expected to occur at 7:22 PM. The moon is anticipated to rise at 8:46 AM on June 22 and set at 10:43 PM.

TITHI, RASHI, AND NAKSHATRA DETAILS FOR JUNE 22

According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi tithi is estimated to be observed until 5:27 PM, after that the Panchami tithi will begin. The moon sign is believed to be present in Karka Rashi up to 4:18 AM on June 23, later it will be observed in Simha Rashi. On the other hand, the sun sign is considered to be observed in Mithuna Rashi. The Ashlesha Nakshatra is predicted to prevail up to 4:18 AM on June 23, post which the Magha Nakshatra will take place.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 22

Throughout the day, various time slots can be identified. The Brahma Muhurta is estimated to prevail from 4:04 AM to 4:44 AM and is regarded as one such auspicious timing. Another favourable period known as the Godhuli Muhurat is expected to take place between 7:21 PM and 7:41 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat, which is stated to occur from 2:43 PM to 3:39 PM, is another significant time frame. Lastly, the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat is set to happen between 7:22 PM and 8:22 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 22

It is important to be aware of specific time intervals, especially when considering inauspicious periods like Rahu Kalam. This muhurat is believed to occur between 2:08 PM and 3:53 PM while the Gulikai Kalam is anticipated to take place from 8:54 AM to 10:38 AM. Additionally, the Dur Muhurtam is expected to prevail from 10:03 AM to 10:59 AM and then from 3:39 PM to 4:35 PM on June 22.