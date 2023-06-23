Aaj Ka Panchang, June 23, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 23, 2023: The Panchami and Shashthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha will be observed on Friday, June 23, according to Drik Panchang. Shukla Panchami is regarded as favourable for various auspicious endeavors, thus it is incorporated into the list of auspicious timings. Similarly, Shukla Shashthi is considered suitable for most auspicious activities, hence it is included in the list of shubh muhurat timings. Before engaging in any rituals today, it is advisable to read the tithi, auspicious moments, and inauspicious hours to overcome all the obstacles coming your way throughout the day. Additionally, this information can offer valuable guidance for the course of your day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 23

The sunrise is likely to take place at 5:24 AM, while the sunset is anticipated to occur at 7:22 PM. The moonrise is estimated to be seen at 9:41 AM on June 23, and the timing for the moonset is likely to be 11:15 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 23

The Panchami Tithi is stated to stay in effect until 7:53 PM, and soon after, the Shashthi Tithi will start. The Magha Nakshatra will be observed up to the full night. Additionally, the moon is slated to be seen in Simha Rashi while the sun is said to take place in Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURTA FOR JUNE 23

The auspicious times for the day are as follows - The Brahma muhurta is predicted to take place from 4:04 AM to 4:44 AM. The Abhijit muhurta is stated to stretch from 11:55 AM to 12:51 PM. The time frame for Godhuli muhurta is anticipated to be from 7:21 PM to 7:41 PM. The Vijaya muhurta is estimated to be observed from 2:43 PM to 3:39 PM and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurta is predicted to take place between 7:22 PM and 8:23 PM. Additionally, the Pratah Sandhya muhurta is said to extend from 4:24 AM to 5:24 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURTA FOR JUNE 23

The ashubh muhurta, or inauspicious timings include the Rahu Kalam muhurat which is estimated to occur from 10:39 AM to 12:23 AM. The Gulikai Kalam time frame is anticipated to take place between 7:09 AM and 8:54 AM. The Yamaganda muhurta is stated to be effective from 3:53 PM to 5:38 PM and the Baana muhurta will occur in Roga from 3:33 AM on June 24 to full night.