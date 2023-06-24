Aaj Ka Panchang, June 24, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, 24.06.2023: This Saturday will observe Shashthi Tithi and Saptami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha. The Shukla Shashthi is widely recognized as an auspicious time for various important events, making it a significant part of shubh muhurat timings. Similarly, the Shukla Saptami is also considered favourable for numerous auspicious activities and is often incorporated into good Muhurat timings. According to the Drik Panchang, this day marks the festival of Skanda Sashi. Check out the tithi, auspicious, and inauspicious timings for the day to overcome all the obstacles coming your way.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 24

The sunrise is expected to occur at 5:24 AM, and the sunset is anticipated to take place at 7:23 PM. The moonrise will be observed at 10:35 AM on June 24. Furthermore, the moonset is estimated to happen at 11:43 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 24

The Panchang reveals that the Shashthi Tithi is expected to remain in effect until 10:17 AM, after which the Saptami Tithi will commence. The Magha Nakshatra will be prominent until 7:19 AM, followed by the occurrence of the Purva Phalguni Nakshatra. Additionally, the moon is slated to be seen in Simha Rashi while the sun is anticipated to be observed in Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURTA FOR JUNE 24

According to the Panchang, several significant muhurtas (auspicious timings) are expected throughout the day. The Brahma muhurta, known for its spiritual significance, is likely to commence from 4:04 AM to 4:44 AM. This early morning period is considered highly auspicious for engaging in meditation, prayers, and other spiritual practices.

The Abhijit muhurta, another favourable time, is estimated to occur from 11:56 AM to 12:51 PM. The Godhuli Muhurta, which occurs during the twilight hours, is predicted to be observed from 7:21 PM to 7:41 PM. This time is regarded as auspicious for engaging in peaceful activities, such as performing evening prayers or expressing gratitude.

ASHUBH MUHURTA FOR JUNE 24

In addition to the auspicious muhurtas, it is equally important to be aware of the inauspicious timings to avoid initiating any significant or pious activities. The Rahu Kalam, considered unfavourable for auspicious undertakings, is expected to be in effect from 8:54 AM to 10:39 AM. It is advisable to refrain from commencing new ventures or important tasks during this period.

The Gulikai Kalam is anticipated to occur from 5:24 AM to 7:09 AM. The Dur Muhurtam is estimated to occur from 5:24 AM to 6:20 AM and from 6:20 AM to 7:16 AM. Additionally, the Yamaganda muhurat is said to prevail between 2:08 PM and 3:53 PM.