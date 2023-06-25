Aaj Ka Panchang, June 25, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 25, 2023: This Sunday’s Panchang marks an important day with the presence of the Saptami Tithi and the Ashtami Tithi in the Shukla Paksha. According to Drik Panchang, the Hindus will observe two religious festivals namely, Bhanu Saptami and Ashadha Ashtahnika on this day. Having a comprehensive understanding of the tithi, including auspicious and unauspicious timings, is advised in order to successfully tackle potential challenges coming your way throughout the day and anticipate daily occurrences.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 25

The sunrise is expected to occur at 5:25 AM and the sunset is predicted to be observed at 7:23 PM. It is estimated that the moonrise will be seen at 11:29 AM on June 25 and the moonset will take place at 12:11 AM on June 26.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 25

The Saptami Tithi is likely to be in effect up to 12:25 AM on June 26, after which the Ashtami Tithi will take place. The Purva Phalguni Nakshatra is anticipated to be observed until 10:11 AM on June 25, after which Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will occur. The moon is considered to be seen in Simha Rashi up to 4:52 PM, then after it is stated to be observed in Kanya Rashi. On the other hand, the sun is estimated to prevail in Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 25

There are several noteworthy auspicious timings to take into account. The day starts with the Brahma Muhurta, a sacred period scheduled between 4:04 AM and 4:45 AM, which is ideal for spiritual practices, meditation, and setting positive intentions for the day ahead. Following that, the Abhijit Muhurat is expected to occur from 11:56 AM to 12:52 PM.

In the evening, the Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to take place between 7:21 PM and 7:41 PM, providing a favourable window for various activities. The Vijaya Muhurat spans from 2:43 PM to 3:39 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat is likely to happen between 7:23 PM and 8:23 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 25

The timeframe from 5:38 PM to 7:23 PM is believed to be Rahu Kalam, which is regarded as unfavourable for commencing new ventures or significant activities. Preceding that, from 3:53 PM to 5:38 PM, the Gulikai Kalam is expected to be present, which is also considered inauspicious for initiating important tasks or making significant decisions. Furthermore, the Yamaganda Muhurat is estimated to take place between 12:24 PM and 2:08 PM, and it is advisable to avoid engaging in important activities during this period as well.