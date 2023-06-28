Aaj Ka Panchang, June 28, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 28, 2023: The Dashami and Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha will be observed on Wednesday, June 28, according to Drik Panchang. Shukla Dashami holds significance for various auspicious events, making it a part of the shubh muhurat timings. Similarly, Shukla Ekadashi is also regarded as propitious for important activities and is included in the shubh muhurat timings. To ensure a smooth day ahead and overcome any challenges, it is recommended to familiarize yourself with the tithi, auspicious timings, and inauspicious periods before participating in any rituals. This knowledge can provide valuable insights and help you navigate through the day more effectively.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 28

The sunrise is likely to take place at 5:26 AM, while the sunset is anticipated to occur at 7:23 PM. On the other hand, the moonrise is estimated to be seen at 2:13 PM on June 28, and the timing for the moonset is likely to be 1:38 AM on June 29.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 28

The Dashami Tithi is stated to stay in effect until 3:18 AM on June 29, and soon after, the Ekadashi Tithi will start. The Chitra Nakshatra is estimated to be observed up to 4:01 PM, post which the Swati Nakshatra will occur. Additionally, the moon is slated to be seen in Tula Rashi while the sun is considered to be observed in Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURTA FOR JUNE 28

The auspicious timings of the day include the Brahma muhurta, which is predicted to take place from 4:05 AM to 4:45 AM. The time frame for Godhuli muhurta is anticipated to be from 7:22 PM to 7:42 PM while the Vijaya muhurta is estimated to be observed from 2:44 PM to 3:40 PM. Additionally, the Sayahna Sandhya muhurta is predicted to take place between 7:23 PM and 8:23 PM. Lastly, the Pratah Sandhya muhurta is said to extend from 4:25 AM to 5:26 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURTA FOR JUNE 28

The ashubh muhurta, or inauspicious timings include the Rahu Kalam muhurat which is estimated to occur from 12:24 PM to 2:09 PM. The Gulikai Kalam time frame is anticipated to take place between 10:40 AM and 12:54 PM. On the other hand, the Yamaganda muhurta is stated to be effective from 7:10 AM to 8:55 AM and the Baana muhurta will occur in Agni up to 8:12 AM on June 28.