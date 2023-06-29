Aaj Ka Panchang, June 29, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat, And Other Details For Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 29, 2023: The auspicious Ekadashi Tithi will fall on Thursday, June 29, and the Dwadashi Tithi will also prevail on the same day, as per the Panchang. The Ekadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashadha will fall on Thursday, as per Hindu calendar. According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will observe two Gauri Vrat and Devshayani Ekadashi on June 29.

Devshayani Ekadashi also referred to as Ashadha Shukla Ekadashi or Prathama Ekadashi also marks the occasion when Lord Vishnu enters a period of sleep. It’s believed that Lord Vishnu’s awakening happens after four months on Prabodhini Ekadashi.

Traditionally, Devshayani Ekadashi corresponds to the end of June or first week of July on the Gregorian calendar. It signifies the commencement of Chaturmas, a sacred four-month period, as per Hindu beliefs.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 29

The sunrise is predicted to take place at 5:26 AM, while the sunset is expected to occur at 7:23 PM. The moon is anticipated to rise at 8:13 PM on June 29 and set at 2:14 AM on June 30.

TITHI, RASHI, AND NAKSHATRA DETAILS FOR JUNE 29

According to Drik Panchang, the Ekadashi tithi is estimated to continue until 2:42 AM on June 30, after that the Dwadashi tithi will begin. The moon sign is believed to be present in Tula Rashi while the sun sign is expected to remain in Mithuna Rashi. The Swati Nakshatra is predicted to prevail up to 4:30 PM on June 29, post which the Vishakha Nakshatra will take place.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 29

The shubh muhurat timings include the Brahma Muhurta, occurring from 4:06 AM to 4:46 AM, which is considered as one such auspicious timing. Another auspicious period is referred to as the Godhuli Muhurat, which is expected to take place between 7:22 PM and 7:42 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat, spanning from 2:44 PM to 3:40 PM, is another significant period on Ekadashi Tithi. Lastly, the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat is scheduled to happen between 7:23 PM and 8:23 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 29

It is important to be aware of specific time intervals, especially when considering inauspicious periods like Rahu Kalam. This muhurat is believed to occur between 2:09 PM and 3:54 PM while the Gulikai Kalam is anticipated to take place from 8:55 AM to 10:40 AM. Additionally, the Dur Muhurtam is expected to prevail from 10:05 AM to 11:01 AM and then from 3:40 PM to 4:36 PM on June 29.