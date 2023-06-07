Aaj Ka Panchang, June 7, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 7, 2023: The Chaturthi and Panchami tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Jyestha will fall on this Wednesday, June 7. Krishna Chaturthi is a Rikta Tithi and hence not considered good to conduct any auspicious activities on this day and is thus, excluded from Shubh Muhurat timings. On the other hand, Krishna Panchami is suitable for auspicious activities.

To know more about tithi, nakshatra, and auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day, read the following:

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 7

The sun will rise at 5:23 AM and set at 7:17 PM. The moon is expected to rise at 10:50 PM on June 7 and set at 8:17 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR June 7

The Chaturthi Tithi will remain in effect up to 9:50 PM on June 7, after that the Panchami Tithi will start.

The Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra will prevail up to 10:07 AM, then at 03:35 PM, and finally up to 09:02 PM. After this, the Shravana Nakshatra will prevail.

On June 7, the moon sign will remain in Makara Rashi while the sun sign will be in Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR June 7

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious muhurat timings for Brahma Muhurta are scheduled from 4:02 AM to 4:42 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat will occur from 7:16 PM to 7:36 PM, while the Vijaya Muhurat will prevail between 2:39 PM to 3:35 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat is predicted to take place from 7:17 PM to 8:18 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR June 7

It is important to note the inauspicious timings to avoid any important work. The Rahu Kalam will take effect from 12:20 PM to 2:04 PM. The Gulikai Kalam is anticipated to occur from 10:36 AM to 12:20 PM, and the Dur Muhurtam will be from 11:52 AM to 12:48 PM. Additionally, the Yamaganda muhurat will prevail between 07:07 AM to 08:51 AM.