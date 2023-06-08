Aaj Ka Panchang, June 8, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 8, 2023: This Thursday’s Panchang will mark the Panchami and Shashthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha, according to the Hindu calendar month of Magha. Krishna Panchami is regarded as favourable for various auspicious endeavours, making it a part of the Good Muhurat timings. Similarly, Krishna Shashthi is seen as average for most auspicious activities and is also included in the shubh muhurat timings. Having a thorough knowledge of the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and unauspicious periods is vital for making precise predictions about the day’s events. It will also help you in overcoming all the obstacles coming your way throughout the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 8

The sunrise is predicted to take place at 5:23 AM, while the sunset is expected to occur at 7:18 PM. The moon is anticipated to rise at 11:35 PM and set at 9:28 AM on June 8.

TITHI, RASHI, AND NAKSHATRA DETAILS FOR JUNE 8

According to Drik Panchang, the Panchami tithi is estimated to be observed until 6:58 PM, after that the Shashthi tithi will begin. The moon sign is believed to be in Makara Rashi, while the sun sign will be in Vrishabha Rashi. The Shravana Nakshatra is predicted to prevail up to 6:59 PM, post which the Dhanishtha Nakshatra will take place.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 8

Throughout the day, various propitious time slots can be identified. The Brahma Muhurta, predicted to take place from 4:02 AM to 4:42 AM, is regarded as one such auspicious timing. Another favourable period known as the Godhuli Muhurat is expected to take place between 7:16 PM and 7:37 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat, which is stated to occur from 2:39 PM to 3:35 PM, is another significant time frame. Lastly, the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat is set to happen between 7:18 PM and 8:18 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 8

It is important to be aware of specific time intervals, especially those considered inauspicious like Rahu Kalam. According to Drik Panchang, Rahu Kalam is expected to occur between 2:05 PM and 3:49 PM while the Gulikai Kalam is anticipated to take place from 8:51 AM to 10:36 AM. Additionally, the Dur Muhurtam is expected to last from 10:01 AM to 10:57 AM and then from 3:35 PM to 4:31 PM.