Aaj Ka Panchang, June 9, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 9, 2023: This Friday’s Panchang will mark the Shashthi and the Saptami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha, according to the Hindu calendar. Krishna Shashthi is deemed suitable for various auspicious endeavors, making it a part of the shubh muhurat timings. Similarly, Krishna Saptami is regarded as auspicious for a range of activities and thus finds its place in the shubh muhurat timings. Maintain awareness of the tithi, enabling you to identify favourable and unfavourable periods, effectively overcome challenges coming your way, and gain deeper insights into the events of your day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 9

The sunrise is expected to occur at 5:23 AM while the timing for sunset is stated to be seen at 7:18 PM. It is assumed that the moonrise will be observed at 12:14 AM on June 10 and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 10:37 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 9

The Shashthi Tithi is anticipated to be in effect for up to 4:20 PM and after that, the Saptami Tithi will take place. The Dhanishtha Nakshatra is estimated to be observed till 5:09 PM, post which the Shatabhisha Nakshatra will occur. The Moon is considered to be placed in the Makara Rashi up to 6:02 AM and then it is stated to be seen in Kumbha Rashi. On the other hand, the sun is predicted to be seen in Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 9

The time between 4:02 AM and 4:42 AM is considered auspicious as the Brahma Muhurta. The Abhijit Muhurat is anticipated to be effective from 11:53 AM to 12:48 PM while the Godhuli Muhurat is expected to take place between 7:17 PM and 7:37 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat is scheduled to take place from 2:40 PM to 3:35 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat is set to prevail between 7:18 PM and 8:19 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 9

The Rahu Kalam is considered inauspicious from 10:36 AM to 12:20 PM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat is expected to occur between 7:07 AM and 8:52 AM. The Yamaganda muhurat is stated to be effective from 3:49 PM to 5:34 PM while the Baana muhurat is estimated to occur in Chora from 11:50 AM to full night.