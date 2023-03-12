AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 12: According to the Hindu calendar for the month of Magha, this Sunday’s Panchang will mark the Panchami Tithi and the Shashthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha. The Hindus will observe Rang Panchami on this day. In certain regions of India, Holi is celebrated on Ranga Panchami, which typically occurs five days after the Holi festivities in other parts of the country.

ALSO READ: Rang Panchami 2023: Time, Significance and Celebration

This is also the case in certain temples located in Mathura and Vrindavan, where Ranga Panchami marks the conclusion of the Holi celebrations. Know the tithi, the auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day given below.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 12

The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:35 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:27 PM. It is assumed that the moonrise will occur at 11:05 PM and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 9:13 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 12

The Panchami Tithi will be in effect up to 10:01 PM and later the Shashthi Tithi will take place. The Swati Nakshatra will be in effect till 8:00 AM, after that Vishakha Nakshatra will take place. The Moon will be placed in the Tula Rashi up to 2:19 AM on March 13, then after it will be seen in Vrishchika Rashi. The sun will be seen in Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 12

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 4:58 AM to 5:46 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 12:07 PM and 12:55 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 6:25 PM to 6:49 PM. The Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:17 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings will take place between 6:27 PM and 7:40 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 12

The inauspicious timings or ashubh muhurat for the Rahu Kalam is from 4:58 PM to 6:27 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 3:29 PM to 4:58 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 12:31 PM to 2:00 PM while the Baana muhurat will be in Roga up until 6:37 AM.

Read all the Latest India News here