AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 15: The Panchang for this Wednesday will mark the Ashtami and the Navami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. According to the Drik Panchang, the Hindus will be observing five religious festivals including Sheetala Ashtami, Basoda, Meena Sankranti, Karadaiyan Nombu, and Varshitapa Arambha. To ensure a smooth day, refer to the tithi, auspicious timings, and inauspicious timings mentioned below.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 15

The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:31 AM and the sun will set at 6:29 PM. And the Moon is expected to rise at 2:18 AM on March 16 and set at 11:29 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 15

The Ashtami Tithi will be in effect up to 6:45 PM. Post that the Navami Tithi will take place. The Jyeshtha Nakshatra will be in effect till 7:34 AM. The Moon sign is expected to appear in Vrishchika Rashi up to 7:34 AM whereas the sun is likely to be seen in the Kumbha Rashi till 6:47 AM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 15

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will be between 4:55 AM to 5:43 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat is expected to be in effect between 6:27 PM and 6:51 PM while the Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:18 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya muhurat is from 6:29 PM to 7:41 PM, according to Drik Panchang.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 15

The inauspicious timing for the Rahu Kalam is from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 11:01 AM and 12:30 PM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat is from 12:06 PM to 12:54 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 8:01 AM to 9:31 AM.

Read all the Latest India News here