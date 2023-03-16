Aaj Ka Panchang, March 16: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 16: The Panchang for this Thursday will mark the Navami and Dashami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. Read to know the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day to predict how your day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 16

The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:30 AM and the sun will set at 6:30 PM. The timing for the moon to rise will be 3:18 AM on March 17 and the timing for the moon to set is assumed at 12:30 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 16

The Navami Tithi will be in effect up to 4:39 PM. The Purva Ashadha Nakshatra will occur till 4:47 AM on March 17. Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra will take place after that. The Moon sign is expected to appear in Dhanu Rashi whereas the sun is likely to be seen in the Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 16

According to Drik Panchang, the Brahma Muhurta will occur during the favourable time period from 4:54 AM to 5:42 AM. Similarly, the Abhijit Muhurat will be valid between 12:06 PM to 12:54 PM, while the Godhuli Muhurat is expected to be effective from 6:27 PM to 6:51 PM. The Vijaya muhurat is from 2:30 PM to 3:18 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will be observed between 6:30 PM to 7:42 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 16

The inauspicious timings predicted by Panchang for the Rahu Kalam are from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is between 9:30 AM and 11:00 AM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat is from 10:30 AM to 11:18 AM and 3:18 PM and 4:06 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 6:30 AM to 8:00 AM.

