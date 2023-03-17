CHANGE LANGUAGE
Aaj Ka Panchang, March 17: Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday
1-MIN READ

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 17, 2023, 05:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 17, 2023, 05:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Aaj Ka Panchang, March 17: The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:29 AM and the sun will set around 6:30 PM. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Aaj Ka Panchang, March 17: The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:29 AM and the sun will set around 6:30 PM. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Aaj Ka Panchang, March 17: Friday will mark the Dashami and the Ekadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha as per the Hindu calendar of the month Magha

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 17: The Panchang for this Friday will mark the Dashami and the Ekadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha as per the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. Check the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day to predict how your day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 17

The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:29 AM and the sun will set around 6:30 PM. The moon will rise around 4:12 AM on March 18 and the moonset is likely to occur at 1:38 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 17

The Dashami Tithi will be in effect up to 2:06 PM and later the Ekadashi Tithi will take place. According to Drik Panchang, Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra will be in effect for up to 2:46 AM on March 18. The moon will be placed in the Dhanu Rashi up to 10:19 AM. The sun will be seen in Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 17

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 4:53 AM to 5:41 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 12:06 PM and 12:54 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 6:28 PM to 6:52 PM. The Vijaya muhurat is from 2:30 PM to 3:18 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings are from 6:30 PM to 7:42 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 17

The ashubh muhurat for the Rahu Kalam lies between 11:00 AM and 12:30 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 7:49 AM and 9:29 AM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will be observed from 8:53 AM to 9:41 AM, and then from 12:54 PM to 1:42 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 3:30 PM to 5:00 PM.

first published:March 17, 2023, 05:00 IST
last updated:March 17, 2023, 05:00 IST
