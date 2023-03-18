Aaj Ka Panchang, March 18: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 18: The Panchang for this Saturday is going to mark Ekadashi and Dwadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha as per the Hindu calendar of the month Phalgun. Krishna Ekadashi and Dwadashi are considered to be auspicious and are hence included in good muhurat timings. According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will be celebrating Papmochani Ekadashi on this day. You can check the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day here to help you overcome difficulties and predict how the day is going to be for you.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON March 18

The sunrise is expected to take place at 06:28 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 06:31 PM. The moonrise is assumed to be at 04:58 AM on March 19 and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 02:49 PM on March 5.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR March 18

The Ekadashi Tithi will be in effect up to 11:13 AM and later the Dwadoshi Tithi will take place. The Shravana Nakshatra will be in effect up to 12:29 AM on March 19 after that Dhanishtha Nakshatra will take place, according to Drik Panchang. The moon will be placed in the Makara Rashi, while the sun will be seen in Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR March 18

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 04:52 AM to 05:40 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective from 12:05 PM to 12:54 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 06:28 PM to 06:52 PM. The Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 02:30 PM to 03:18 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings will take place from 06:31 PM to 07:42 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR March 18

The ashubh muhurat or the inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kalam lies between 09:29 AM to 10:59 AM whereas the Gulikai Kalam will be observed between 06:28 AM to 07:58 AM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will be observed from 06:28 AM to 07:16 AM, and then from 07:16 AM to 08:04 AM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 02:00 PM to 03:30 PM.

Read all the Latest India News here