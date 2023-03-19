Aaj Ka Panchang, March 19: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, 19 MARCH, 2023: According to the Hindu calendar, this Sunday’s Panchang will mark the Dwadashi Tithi and the Trayodashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha. Hindus will observe two religious festivals- Papmochani Ekadashi Parana and Pradosh Vrat. Read to know the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day to overcome all the obstacles coming your way throughout Sunday, March 19.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 19

The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:27 AM. The timing for sunset is 6:31 PM. It is assumed that the moonrise will occur at 5:38 AM on March 20 and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 4:00 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 19

The Dwadashi Tithi will be in effect until 8:07 AM on Sunday. The Trayodashi Tithi will occur up to 4:55 AM on March 20, and after that Chaturdashi Tithi will take place. The Dhanishtha Nakshatra will be in effect till 10:04 PM, then after Shatabhisha Nakshatra will occur. The Moon will be placed in the Makara Rashi till 11:17 AM, and then it will be seen in Kumbha Rashi. The sun will be in Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 19

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 4:51 AM to 5:39 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 12:05 PM and 12:53 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 6:29 PM to 6:53 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:18 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat timings will be between 6:31 PM and 7:43 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 19

The inauspicious timings or ashubh muhurat for the Rahu Kalam is from 5:01 PM to 6:31 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 3:30 PM and 5:01 PM. The Yamaganda Muhurat will be effective from 12:29 PM to 2:00 PM while the Baana Muhurat will take place in Raja from 7:10 AM to the entire night.

