AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 22: The Panchang for this Wednesday will mark the Pratipada and the Dwitiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. According to the Drik Panchang, the Hindus will be observing six religious festivals including Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, Jhulelal Jayanti, Chandra Darshana and Ishti. Read to know the tithi, auspicious timings, and inauspicious timings mentioned below and plan your day accordingly.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 22

The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:23 AM and the sun will set at 6:33 PM. The Moon is expected to rise at 6:49 AM and set at 7:21 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 22

The Pratipada Tithi will be in effect up to 8:20 PM and after that, the Dwitiya Tithi will take place. The Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will be in effect till 3:32 PM. The Moon sign and the sun sign, both are expected to appear in Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 22

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will be between 4:49 AM to 5:36 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat is expected to be in effect between 6:32 PM and 6:56 PM while the Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:19 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya muhurat is from 6:33 PM to 7:44 PM, according to Drik Panchang.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 22

The inauspicious timing for the Rahu Kalam is from 12:28 PM to 1:59 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 10:57 AM and 12:28 PM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat is from 12:04 PM to 12:53 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 7:55 AM to 9:26 AM.

