Aaj Ka Panchang, March 24: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 24: The Panchang for this Friday will mark the Tritiya and the Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha as per the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. According to Drik Panchang, the Hindus will observe four auspicious festivals - Matsya Jayanti, Gauri Puja, Ganguar, and Swayambhuva Manvadi. Read to know the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings to predict how your day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 24

The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:21 AM and the sun will set around 6:34 PM. The moon will rise around 7:56 AM on March 24 and the moonset is likely to occur at 9:28 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 24

The Tritiya Tithi will be in effect up to 4:59 PM, and the Chaturthi Tithi will occur later. The Ashwini Nakshatra will be in effect for up to 1:22 PM, and later Bharani Nakshatra will be observed. The moon will be placed in the Mesha Rashi whereas the sun will be seen in Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 24

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 4:47 AM to 5:34 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 12:03 PM and 12:52 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 6:33 PM to 6:57 PM. The Vijaya muhurat is from 2:30 PM to 3:19 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings are from 6:34 PM to 7:45 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 24

The ashubh muhurat for the Rahu Kalam lies between 10:56 AM and 12:28 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 7:53 AM and 9:24 AM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will be observed from 8:48 AM to 9:37 AM, and from 12:52 PM to 1:41 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat is from 3:31 PM to 5:03 PM.

