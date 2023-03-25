AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 25: The Panchang for this Saturday is going to mark Chaturthi and Panchami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha as per the Hindu calendar of the month Phalgun. According to Drik Panchang, the Hindus will be observing three religious festivals on this day - Lakshmi Panchami, Masik Karthigai, and Vinayaka Chaturthi. Read to know the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day to overcome difficulties and predict how the day is going to be for you.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 25

The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:20 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:35 PM. The moonrise is assumed to be at 8:31 AM and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 10:30 PM on March 25.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 25

The Chaturthi Tithi will be in effect up to 4:23 PM, and the Panchami Tithi will occur later. The Bharani Nakshatra will be in effect up to 1:19 PM after that Krittika Nakshatra will take place, according to Drik Panchang. The moon will be placed in the Mesha Rashi up to 7:25 PM, while the sun will be seen in Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 25

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 4:46 AM to 5:33 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective from 12:03 PM to 12:52 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 6:34 PM to 6:57 PM. The Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:19 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings will take place from 6:35 PM to 7:45 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 25

The ashubh muhurat or the inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kalam lies between 9:24 AM to 10:55 AM whereas the Gulikai Kalam will be observed between 6:20 AM to 7:52 AM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will be observed from 6:20 AM to 7:09 AM, and then from 7:09 AM to 7:58 AM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 1:59 PM to 3:31 PM.

