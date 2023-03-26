Aaj Ka Panchang, March 26: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 26: According to the Hindu calendar, this Sunday’s Panchang will mark the Panchami Tithi and the Shashthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha. The Hindus will observe a religious festival called Skanda Sashti. Lord Skanda, who is also known as Murugan, Kartikeyan, and Subramanya, is a revered Hindu deity, particularly among Tamil Hindus. He is the son of the God Shiva and the Goddess Parvati.

Sashti Tithi, a day dedicated to Lord Skanda, is observed by devotees who fast during the Shukla Paksha Sashti day. The Skanda Sashti Vratam is preferably observed on the day when Sashti Tithi coincides with Panchami Tithi. Check the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of Sunday, March 26.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 26

The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:19 AM. The timing for sunset is 6:35 PM. It is assumed that the moonrise will occur at 9:10 AM on March 26 and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 11:32 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 26

The Panchami Tithi will be in effect up to 4:32 AM and after that Shashthi Tithi will take place. The Krittika Nakshatra will be observed till 2:01 PM, then after Rohini Nakshatra will occur. The Moon will be placed in the Vrishabha Rashi whereas the sun will be seen in Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 26

The Brahma Muhurta will be considered auspicious from 4:45 AM to 5:32 AM, the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective from 12:02 PM to 12:52 PM, and the Godhuli Muhurat is likely to occur between 6:34 PM to 6:58 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:19 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat will be in effect between 6:35 PM and 7:46 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 26

The inauspicious timings or ashubh muhurat for the Rahu Kalam is from 5:03 PM to 6:35 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 3:31 PM and 5:03 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 12:27 PM to 1:59 PM while the Baana muhurat will take place in Mrityu from 8:20 AM and then after in Agni from 8:20 AM to full night.

