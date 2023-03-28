AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 28: The Panchang for this Tuesday will mark the Saptami and Ashtami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha as per the Hindu calendar month of Magha. According to the Drik Panchang, an important Hindu festival - Chaitra Navapada Oli - will be observed on this day. Read the tithi, auspicious timings, and inauspicious timings to obtain valuable insights into the day’s progress and ensure that it goes smoothly.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 28

The sun is expected to rise at 6:16 AM and set at 6:37 PM. Furthermore, the moon is slated to rise at 10:42 AM, and the moon set will be observed at 1:26 PM on March 29.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 28

The Saptami Tithi will remain in effect until 7:02 PM, after which the Ashtami Tithi will commence. The Mrigashrisha Nakshatra will prevail up to 5:32 PM, then after Adra Nakshatra will occur. The moon sign is believed to be in Mithuna Rashi while the sun sign will be observed in Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 28

Drik Panchang has furnished details regarding the propitious timings of various muhurats. The Brahma Muhurta is slated to occur between 4:43 AM to 5:30 AM, followed by the Abhijit Muhurat which will be effective from 12:02 PM to 12:51 PM. Then after, the Godhuli Muhurat is expected to take place from 6:35 PM to 6:59 PM. From 2:30 PM to 3:19 PM, the Vijaya Muhurat will be observed, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat is scheduled to occur from 6:37 PM to 7:46 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 28

It’s important for people to be aware of various timings of significance. Rahu Kalam, believed to bring bad luck, occurs from 3:31 PM to 5:04 PM. The Gulikai Kalam is expected to occur between 12:26 PM to 1:59 PM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat is relevant during two-time slots on March 28: from 8:44 AM to 9:34 AM and from 11:16 PM to 12:03 AM on March 29. Additionally, the Yamaganda muhurat is scheduled from 9:21 AM to 10:54 AM.

Read all the Latest India News here