Aaj Ka Panchang, March 30: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Ram Navami

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 30: The Panchang for this Thursday will mark the Navami and Dashami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. According to Drik Panchang, the Hindus will be observing three religious festivals on this day namely, Ram Navami, Swaminarayan Jayanti and Tara Jayanti. Check the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day to overcome all the obstacles coming your way and predict how your day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 30

The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:14 AM and the sun will set at 6:38 PM. The timing for the moon to rise will be 12:28 PM and the timing for the moon to set is assumed at 3:00 AM on March 31.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 30

The Navami Tithi will be in effect up to 11:30 PM and then after Dashami Tithi will take place. The Punarvasu Nakshatra will occur till 10:59 PM and then Pushya Nakshatra will be observed. The Moon sign is expected to appear in Mithuna Rashi up to 4:15 PM and then it will be seen in Karka Rashi whereas the sun is likely to be seen in the Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 30

According to Drik Panchang, the Brahma Muhurta will occur during the favourable time period from 4:41 AM to 5:28 AM. Similarly, the Abhijit Muhurat will be valid between 12:01 PM and 12:51 PM, while the Godhuli Muhurat is expected to be effective from 6:36 PM to 7:00 PM. The Vijaya muhurat is from 2:30 PM to 3:19 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will be observed between 6:38 PM to 7:47 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 30

The inauspicious timings predicted by Panchang for the Rahu Kalam are from 1:59 PM to 3:32 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is between 9:20 AM and 10:53 AM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat is from 10:22 AM to 11:11 AM and 3:19 PM and 4:09 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 614 AM to 7:47 AM.

