Aaj Ka Panchang, May 10, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 10, 2023: The Panchami and Shashthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha will be marked on Wednesday, May 10. Krishna Panchami is deemed highly auspicious for most activities and therefore listed in the shubh muhurat timings. On the other hand, Krishna Shashthi is considered moderately auspicious for most activities and is also included in the shubh muhurat timings. Check out the tithi, auspicious, and unfavourable times to avoid obstacles while carrying out any ritual. This information can also offer insights into how your day might turn out to be.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 10

The predicted time for sunrise is 5:34 AM, and the predicted time for sunset is 7:02 PM. The moonrise will occur at 12:04 PM on May 11, and the timing for the moonset is likely to be 9:20 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 10

The Panchami Tithi will stay in effect until 1:49 PM, and soon after, the Shashthi Tithi will start. The Purva Ashadha Nakshatra will be observed until 4:12 PM, and the Uttara Nakshatra will take place after that. The moon will be seen in Dhanu up to 9:49 PM Rashi while the sun will be seen in Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 10

The Brahma muhurta is expected to occur between 4:09 AM and 4:52 AM. The Godhuli muhurta is predicted to take place between 7:00 PM and 7:21 PM. The Vijaya muhurta is estimated to fall between 2:32 PM and 3:26 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya muhurta is projected to occur from 7:02 PM to 8:05 PM. Additionally, the Nishita muhurta will span from 11:56 PM to 12:38 AM the next day.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 10

The ashubh muhurta, or inauspicious timings, for the day, are as follows: The Rahu Kalam will last from 12.18 PM to 1.59 PM. The Gulikai Kalam time frame is between 10.37 AM and 12.18 PM. The Yamaganda muhurta will be effective from 7.15 AM to 8.56 AM, and the Baana muhurta will occur in Chora from 7: 43 AM.

