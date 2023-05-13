Aaj Ka Panchang, May 13, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 13, 2023: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark the Ashtami and the Navami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha as per the Hindu calendar. Krishna Ashtami is commonly deemed suitable for auspicious activities, and therefore, it is considered for shubh muhurat timings. On the other hand, since Krishna Navami falls on Rikta Tithi, it is regarded as unfavorable for auspicious activities. Today, the sunrise is expected to be at 5:32 AM while the moonrise is expected to occur at 2:13 AM.

Know all details about the tithi, favorable and unfavorable times of the day to overcome any obstacles that may arise and get an idea about how the day will unfold for you.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 13

The sunrise is expected to take place at 5:32 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 7:03 PM. The moonrise is assumed to be at 2:13 AM on May 14 and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 12:45 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 13

The Ashtami Tithi will be in effect up to 6:50 AM, and the Navami Tithi will occur till 4:42 AM on May 14. The Dhanishtha Nakshatra will be in effect up to 11:35 AM after that Shatabhisha Nakshatra will take place, according to Drik Panchang. The moon will be placed in the Kumbha Rashi whereas the sun will be observed in Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 13

The Brahma Muhurta will be considered auspicious between 4:08 AM and 4:50 AM, while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective from 11:51 AM to 12:45 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to be effective between 7:02 PM and 7:23 PM, while the Vijaya Muhurat will take place from 2:33 PM to 3:27 PM. Moreover, the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat will last from 7:03 PM to 8:06 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 13

The ashubh muhurat or the inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kalam lies between 8:55 AM and 10:36 AM whereas the Gulikai Kalam will be observed from 5:32 AM to 7:13 AM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will last from 5:32 AM to 6:26 AM, then from 6:26 AM to 7:20 AM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 1:59 PM to 3:41 PM and the Panchaka muhurat will prevail for the whole day.