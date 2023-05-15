Aaj Ka Panchang, May 15, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 15, 2023: This Monday’s Panchang will mark the Ekadashi Tithi and the Dwadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha. According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will observe two religious festivals namely, Vrishabha Sankranti and Apara Ekadashi on this day. To effectively overcome any challenges that may arise during the day and anticipate the course of events, it is important to gain a deeper understanding of the tithi, as well as the auspicious and inauspicious time periods.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 15

The sunrise is expected to take place at 5:31 AM while the timing for sunset is 7:05 PM. It is assumed that the moonrise will occur at 3:18 AM on May 16 and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 2:52 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 15

The Ekadashi Tithi will be in effect up to 1:03 AM on May 16 and after that, the Dwadashi Tithi will take place. The Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will be observed till 9:08 AM, post it Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will occur. The Moon will be placed in the Meena Rashi whereas the sun will be seen in Mesha Rashi up to 11:58 AM. Later, the sun will occur in Vrishabha Rashi on May 15.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 15

The Brahma Muhurta will be considered auspicious from 4:07 AM to 4:49 AM, the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective from 11:51 AM to 12:45 PM, and the Godhuli Muhurat is likely to occur between 7:03 PM and 7:20 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:33 PM to 3:28 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat will last between 7:05 PM and 8:07 PM.

top videos

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 15

The Rahu Kalam is considered inauspicious during the time frame of 7:17 PM to 8:54 PM, while the Gulikai Kalam is expected to occur between 1:59 PM and 3:41 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 10:36 AM to 12:18 PM while the Baana muhurat will take place in Agni up to 11:58 AM on May 15.