Aaj Ka Panchang, May 17, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 17, 2023: On Wednesday, May 10, Hindus will observe the Trayodashi and Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha. However, they are typically regarded as unfavourable for most auspicious endeavours, due to their associations with obstacles and challenges. As a result, they are not included in the selection of favourable Muhurat timings.

The Trayodashi Tithi, in particular, is considered to be associated with negative energy and is often avoided for important events like weddings, housewarming ceremonies, or starting new business ventures. Similarly, the Chaturdashi Tithi is known as a Rikta Tithi and is not considered suitable for auspicious activities, which is why it is also omitted from the list of favourable Muhurat timings.

However, for Hindus observing the Pradosh Vrat and Masik Shivaratri festivals, this day holds a special significance. By understanding the significance of the Tithis, and the auspicious moments and unfavourable periods associated with them, one can navigate around obstacles during ritual activities and gain valuable insights into the potential outcomes of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 17

Keep track of the time of sunrise, sunset, moonrise, and moonset to plan your daily activities and outdoor adventures. The sunrise is predicted to occur at 5:29 AM and the sunset at 7:06 PM on May 18. The moonrise is expected to happen at 4:23 AM, while the moonset is predicted to occur at 4:56 PM. Knowing these timings can help you plan your day better and make the most of the available daylight and moonlight hours.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 17

The Trayodashi Tithi is expected to remain in effect until 10:28 PM, after which the Chaturdashi Tithi will commence. The Revati Nakshatra will be observed until 7:39 AM, after which the Ashwini Nakshatra will begin. Additionally, the moon is predicted to be seen in Meena Rashi until 7:39 AM, while the sun is expected to be visible in Vrishabha Rashi. Keep these timings in mind to make the most of your day.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 17

Take advantage of the auspicious Brahma muhurta from 4:06 AM to 4:48 AM, or the Vijaya muhurta from 2:34 PM to 3:28 PM for your important activities. However, be cautious of the unfavourable Trayodashi and Chaturdashi tithi that will be in effect until 10:28 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya muhurta from 7:06 PM to 8:08 PM is a great time for evening prayers, while the Nishita muhurta from 11:57 PM to 12:38 AM is ideal for spiritual practices. The Godhuli muhurta is from 7:05 PM to 7:25 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 17

The unfavourable timings of the day, known as ashubh muhurta, are as follows: The Rahu Kalam will be observed from 12.18 PM to 2:00 PM. The Gulikai Kalam will occur between 10.36 AM and 12.18 PM. The Yamaganda muhurta will be in effect from 7.12 AM to 8.54 AM, and the Baana muhurta will start in Mrityu at 1:44 PM and continue in Agni up to the full night.