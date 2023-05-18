Aaj Ka Panchang, May 18, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 18, 2023: This Thursday’s Panchang will showcase the Chaturdashi and Amavasya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha as per the Hindu calendar month of Magha. Krishna Chaturdashi, a Rikta Tithi, is not favourable for auspicious activities and is excluded from shubh muhurat timings. Similarly, Krishna Amavasya, a Pitra Tithi, is also not ideal for most auspicious activities and is not included in the Good Muhurat timings.

To tackle the challenges coming your way and predict events accurately, it’s crucial to comprehend the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious, and inauspicious time periods of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 18

The sunrise is predicted to occur at 5:29 AM and the sunset is expected to happen at 7:06 PM. Additionally, the moon is anticipated to rise at 4:59 AM on May 19 and set at 5:58 PM.

TITHI, RASHI, AND NAKSHATRA DETAILS FOR MAY 18

According to Drik Pachang, the Chaturdashi tithi will be observed up to 9:42 PM, following which the Amavasya tithi will take place. The moon sign is believed to be seen in Mesha Rashi while the sun sign will occur in Vrishabha Rashi. The Ashwini Nakshatra will last up to 7:22 AM, after which Bharani Nakshatra takes place.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 18

There are several auspicious timings for different muhurats. The Brahma Muhurta is set to take place from 4:06 AM to 4:47 AM while the Godhuli Muhurat is expected to occur from 7:05 PM to 7:26 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:34 PM to 3:28 PM and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat is scheduled between 7:06 PM and 8:09 PM. Apart from these, the Amrit Kalam muhurat will be effective from 2:40 AM to 4:16 AM on May 19.

top videos

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 18

Being aware of particular time intervals is crucial, particularly when it comes to Rahu Kalam, a reputedly inauspicious period that will fall between 2:00 PM and 3:42 PM on May 18. Another noteworthy timeframe is Gulikai Kalam, slated to occur from 8:53 AM to 10:36 AM. Furthermore, the Dur Muhurtam will hold significance from 10:01 AM to 10:56 AM, as well as from 3:28 PM to 4:23 PM.3