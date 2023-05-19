Aaj Ka Panchang, May 19, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 19, 2023: This Friday’s Panchang will mark the Amavasya Tithi and the Pratipada Tithi of the Krishna Paksha, according to the Hindu calendar. Krishna Amavasya, as a Pitra Tithi, is not favourable for auspicious activities and is therefore excluded from Good Muhurat timings. Shukla Pratipada is also avoided for auspicious activities due to the weak influence of Chandra and is not included in shubh muhurat timings.

According to Drik Panchang, the Hindus will observe six religious festivals namely, Vat Savitri Vrat, Shani Jayantim, Masik Karthigai, Darsha Amavasya, Anvadhan, and Jyeshtha Amavasya on this day. Monitor the tithi and identify auspicious and non-auspicious moments to overcome obstacles and gain insights into the day’s events.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 19

The sunrise is expected to take place at 5:28 AM while the timing for sunset is stated as 7:07 PM. It is assumed that there will be no moonrise on May 19 and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 7:00 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 19

The Amavasya Tithi will be in effect up to 9:22 PM and after that, Pratipada Tithi will take place. The Bharani Nakshatra will be observed till 7:29 AM, post it Krittika Nakshatra will occur. The Moon will be placed in the Mesha Rashi up to 1:35 PM on May 19 and then it will be seen in Vrishabha Rashi. On the other hand, the sun will also be observed in Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 19

The Brahma Muhurta will be considered auspicious from 4:06 AM to 4:47 AM, the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective from 11:50 AM to 12:45 PM, whereas the Godhuli Muhurat is likely to occur between 7:06 PM and 7:26 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be from 2:34 PM to 3:29 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat will be between 7:07 PM and 8:09 PM.

top videos

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 19

The Rahu Kalam is considered inauspicious from 10:35 AM to 12:18 PM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat is expected to occur between 7:14 AM and 8:55 AM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 3:42 PM to 5:25 PM while the Baana muhurat will occur in Raja from 3:23 PM to whole night.