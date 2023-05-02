Aaj Ka Panchang, May 2: Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details

AAJ KA PANCHANG, May 2, 2023: The Panchang for this Tuesday will indicate the Dwadashi and Trayodashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha as per the Hindu calendar month of Magha. According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will observe two religious festivals namely Mohini Ekadashi Parana and Parashurama Dwadashi on this day. Gain insights on the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day to overcome all the difficulties coming your way and know how your day will progress.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 2

The sun is anticipated to rise at 5:40 AM and set at 6:57 PM. The moon is estimated to rise at 3:50 PM, and the moon set will be observed at 4:11 AM on May 3.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 2

The Dwadashi Tithi will remain in effect until 11:17 PM, after which the Trayodashi Tithi will commence. The Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will prevail up to 7:41 PM, then after Hasta Nakshatra will occur. The moon sign is believed to be in Kanya Rashi while the sun sign will be observed in Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 2

Drik Panchang has provided information about various auspicious timings of muhurats. The Brahma Muhurta is scheduled between 4:14 AM and 4:57 AM, followed by the Abhijit Muhurat which is expected to take place from 11:52 AM to 12:45 PM. Furthermore, the Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to occur from 6:55 PM to 7:17 PM, while the Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:31 PM to 3:24 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat will take place from 6:57 PM to 8:01 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 2

It’s important to be aware of certain time periods, like Rahu Kalam, which is considered unfavourable and occurs between 3:38 PM and 5:17 PM. Furthermore, Gulikai Kalam takes place from 12:18 PM to 1:58 PM, and Dur Muhurtam is significant during two intervals: 8:19 AM to 9:12 AM and 11:14 PM to 11:56 PM. Additionally, the Yamaganda muhurat falls between 8:59 AM and 10:39 AM.

What is Mohini Ekadashi?

Mohini Ekadashi is an auspicious day observed by Hindus, which falls on the eleventh day (Ekadashi) of the waxing phase of the moon (Shukla Paksha) in the Hindu month of Vaisakha (April-May). It is believed that on this day, Lord Vishnu took on the form of Mohini, a beautiful enchantress, to help the Devas (Gods) defeat the Asuras (Demons) and retrieve the nectar of immortality (Amrita).

Devotees fast on this day and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu to seek his blessings for a happy and prosperous life. It is believed that observing this fast helps one attain forgiveness for their sins and attain liberation from the cycle of birth and death.

All About Parashurama Dwadashi

Parashurama Dwadashi is an important observance in Hinduism, which is celebrated on the twelfth day (Dwadashi) of the waxing phase of the moon (Shukla Paksha) in the Hindu month of Vaishakha (April-May). This day is dedicated to Lord Parashurama, who is believed to be the sixth avatar (incarnation) of Lord Vishnu.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Parashurama was born to rid the world of evil and to protect the righteous. He is also known as Bhargava Rama, as he was born in the family of sage Bhrigu.

