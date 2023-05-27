CHANGE LANGUAGE
Aaj Ka Panchang, May 27: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal, and Other Details for Saturday
Aaj Ka Panchang, May 27: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal, and Other Details for Saturday

Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 05:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Aaj Ka Panchang, May 27, 2023: The sunrise is likely to take place at 4:52 AM, while the time for sunset is 6:15 PM. (Image: Shutterstock)

Aaj Ka Panchang, May 27, 2023: The Saptami Tithi will stay in effect till 7:42 AM and soon after, the Ashtami Tithi will start

AAJ KA PANCHANG, 27.05.2023: According to Drik Panchang, the Saptami and Ashtami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha will be observed on Saturday, May 27. Check the tithi, auspicious, and unfavourable hours to prevent problems while doing any rituals on this day. This information can also provide insight into how your day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 27

The sunrise is likely to take place at 4:52 AM, while the time for sunset is 6:15 PM. The moonrise will occur at 11:12 AM and the timing for the moonset is likely to be 12:22 AM on May 28.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 27

The Saptami Tithi will stay in effect till 7:42 AM and soon after, the Ashtami Tithi will start. The Magha Nakshatra will be observed until 10:18 AM and the Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will take place after that. The moon will be seen in Simha Rashi. The sun will be observed in Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 27

The auspicious times for the day are as follows: The Brahma muhurta is predicted to take place from 3:27 AM to 4:09 AM. The Abhijit muhurta stretches from 11:07 AM to 12:00 PM. The time frame for Godhuli muhurta is anticipated to be from 6:14 PM to 6:35 PM. The Vijaya muhurta will be observed from 1:47 PM to 2:41 PM and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurta will fall between 6:15 PM and 7:18 PM. Furthermore, the NIshita muhurta will extend from 11:12 PM to 11:54 AM, and the Amrit Kalam muhurta is from 9:02 PM to 10:50 PM.

    ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 27

    The ashubh muhurta, or inauspicious timings, for the day, are as follows: The Rahu Kalam will last from 8:13 AM to 9:53 AM. The Gulikai Kalam time frame is between 4:52 AM and 11:43 PM. The Yamaganda muhurta will be effective from 1:14 PM to 2:54 PM and the Baana muhurat will occur in Agni at 11:10 PM. Additionally, the Ganda Moola muhurta is from 4:52 AM to 11:43 PM and the Bhadra muhurta will occur from 7:42 AM to 8:51 PM.

