Aaj Ka Panchang, May 3: Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 3, 2023: The Trayodashi and Chaturdashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha will be marked on Wednesday, May 3. As per Drik Panchang, devotees will observe Prodosh Vrat on this day. This fast is kept to worship Lord Shiva. Pradosh Vrat is observed twice a month, on Shukla Paksha Trayodashi and Krishna Paksha Trayodashi. People in different parts of the country observe this fast with dedication. Check out the aaj ka panchang tithi, auspicious, and unfavourable times to avoid obstacles while carrying out any ritual today.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 3

The predicted time for sunrise is 5:39 AM, and the predicted time for sunset is 6:57 PM. The moonrise will occur at 4:45 PM, and the timing for the moonset is likely to be 4.40 AM on May 4.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 3

The Trayodashi Tithi will stay in effect until 11.49 PM, and soon after, the Chturdashi Tithi will start. The Hasta Nakshatra will be observed until 8.56 PM, and the Chitra Nakshatra will take place after that. The Moon will be seen in Kanya Rashi while the Sun will be seen in Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 3

The auspicious timings for the day are as follows: The Brahma muhurta is predicted to take place from 4:13 AM to 4:56 AM. The time frame for Godhuli muhurta is anticipated to be from 6:56 PM to 7:17 PM. The Vijaya muhurta will be observed from 2:31 PM to 3:24 PM, and lastly, the Sayahna Sandhya muhurta will fall between 6:57 PM and 8:01 PM. Furthermore, the Nishita muhurta will extend from 11:56 PM to 12:39 AM the following day, and the Amrit Kalam muhurta is from 02:38 PM to 04:19 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 3

The ashubh muhurta, or inauspicious timings, for the day, are as follows: The Rahu Kalam will last from 12.18 PM to 1.58 PM. The Gulikai Kalam time frame is between 10.38 AM and 12.18 PM. The Yamaganda muhurta will be effective from 7.19 AM to 8.59 PM, and the Baana muhurta will occur in Mrityu from 02:57 AM on May 4 to full night.

What is Pradosh Vrat?

Pradosh Vrat also known as Pradoshan is a fast observed to seek blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This auspicious day is observed on Trayodashi Thithi which is the 13th day of Shukla as well as Krishna Paksha. The name of Pradosh Vrat changes according to the day it falls on, when it is marked on a Thursday, it is called Guru Pradosh. On this day, devotees wake up early and light up an earthen lamp in front of the idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati after taking bath. They also offer flowers and sweets to God and recite Pradosh Vrat katha, Lord Shiva’s aarti to chant Mahamrityunjay Mantra 108 times.

Read all the Latest India News here