Aaj Ka Panchang, May 30 2023: Check Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat, And Other Details For Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 30, 2023: The month of Magha of the Hindu calendar will feature the Dashami and Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha this Tuesday, May 30. Shukla Dashami is regarded as favourable for a wide range of auspicious activities. Similarly, Shukla Ekadashi is also believed to be propitious for various activities and is therefore included in the Good Muhurat timings.

According to Drik Panchang, devotees will observe a religious festival, Ganga Dusshera, on this day. Gain insights into the tithi, auspicious, and inauspicious timings of the day to anticipate challenges coming your way and understand the likely progress of your day.

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Tithi: Shukla Paksha Dashami Nakshatra: Uttara Phalguni Yoga: Siddhi Karan: Gar Vara: Mangalavara Rashi: Taurus (Vrishabha) Navamsa: Aquarius (Kumbha) Sunrise: 5:24 AM Sunset: 7:13 PM Moonrise: 2:32 AM Moonset: 2:32 AM on May 30 Shubh Muhurat: 4:03 AM to 4:43 AM Abhijit Muhurat: 11:51 AM to 12:46 PM Rahu Kaal: 3:46 PM to 5:30 PM Yamaganda Kaal: 8:51 AM to 10:35 AM Gulika Kaal: 12:19 PM to 2:02 PM Dur Muhurat: 8:10 AM to 9:05 AM, 11:18 PM to 11:58 AM Vijaya Muhurat: 2:37 PM to 3:32 PM Vedic Holidays: Ganga Dussehra Auspicious Activities: Starting new projects, getting married, buying a new home or vehicle, making investments, and starting a new business. Inauspicious Activities: Moving to a new home, starting a new job, or traveling long distances. Things To Remember: Today is a good day to start new projects and to make important decisions. You are likely to be successful in whatever you do. However, it is important to be careful and to avoid taking any unnecessary risks.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 30

The Sun is anticipated to rise at 5:24 AM and set at 7:13 PM. Furthermore, the Moon is estimated to rise at 2:32 PM on May 30 and is expected to set at 2:39 AM on May 31.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 30

The Dashami Tithi is considered to remain in effect until 1:07 PM on May 30, after that the Ekadashi Tithi will take place. The Hasta Nakshatra is estimated to prevail up to a full night. The moon sign is believed to be observed in Kanya Rashi while the sun sign will be observed in Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 30

Drik Panchang has provided information on auspicious muhurat timings. The Brahma Muhurta is scheduled from 4:03 AM to 4:43 AM, followed by the Abhijit Muhurat from 11:51 AM to 12:46 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to occur from 7:12 PM to 7:32 PM, while the Vijaya Muhurat will prevail between 2:37 PM and 3:32 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat is anticipated from 7:13 PM to 8:14 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 30

It’s crucial to have awareness of specific time periods, such as Rahu Kalam, which is believed to be unfavourable and falls between 3:46 PM and 5:30 PM. Moreover, Gulikai Kalam occurs from 12:19 PM to 2:02 PM, and the Dur Muhurtam holds significance during two intervals: 8:10 AM to 9:05 AM, and later from 11:18 PM to 11:58 PM. Additionally, the Yamaganda muhurat falls between 8:51 AM and 10:35 AM.