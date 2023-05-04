Aaj Ka Panchang, May 4: Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details

AAJ KA PANCHANG, May 4, 2023: As per the Hindu calendar month of Magha, this Thursday’s Panchang will be the Chaturdashi and Purnima Tithi of the Shukla Paksha. Due to it being a Rikta Tithi, Shukla Chaturdashi is not deemed favourable for auspicious events. Therefore, it is not included in the Good Muhurat timings. On the other hand, Shukla Purnima is considered suitable for most auspicious activities and is hence included in the Good Muhurat timings.

According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will celebrate three religious festivals — Narasimha Jayanti, Agni Nakshatram, and Chinnamasta Jayanti on this day. Check the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings to overcome all the obstacles coming your way and gain valuable insights for a hassle-free day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 4

The sunrise is predicted to occur at 5:38 AM and the sunset is expected to happen at 6:58 PM. Additionally, the moon is anticipated to rise at 5:44 PM and set at 5:12 AM on May 5.

RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 4

The moon sign is believed to be in Kanya Rashi up to 9:20 AM while the sun sign will be observed in Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 4

According to Drik Panchang, there are several auspicious timings or muhurats on the day. The Brahma Muhurta is set to take place from 4:13 AM to 4:56 AM while the Godhuli Muhurat is expected to occur from 6:57 PM to 7:18 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:31 PM to 3:25 PM. Lastly, the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat is scheduled between 6:58 PM and 8:02 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 4

It is essential to be mindful of specific timeframes, especially concerning Rahu Kalam, which is believed to be an inauspicious time. It will occur from 1:58 PM to 3:38 PM on Thursday. Another period to take note of is Gulikai Kalam, which will happen between 8:58 AM and 10:38 AM. Additionally, the Dur Muhurtam is significant from 10:05 AM to 10:58 AM and 3:25 PM to 4:18 PM.

Narasimha Jayanti 2023: All You Need to Know

Narasimha Jayanti is observed in the country to commemorate the fourth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakha. The name Narasimha is derived from two Sanskrit words that tell the tale of God. Simha, which means lion, and Nara, which means man, both refer to Lord Vishnu’s half-human, half-lion avatar.

In some parts of India, Narasimha Jayanti is also observed as Vaishakha Shukla Chaturdashi. On this auspicious day, know all about the puja date, time, the story behind Narasimha Jayanti and mantras one should chant to worship Lord Vishnu.

