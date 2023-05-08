Aaj Ka Panchang, May 8, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 8, 2023: Monday’s Panchang will mark the Tritiya Tithi and the Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha. According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will observe Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi on this day. Check the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings to overcome all the obstacles throughout the day and know how it will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 8

The sunrise is expected to take place at 5:35 AM while the timing for sunset is 7:00 PM. According to panchang, it is assumed that the moonrise will occur at 10:04 PM and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 7:19 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 8

The Tritiya Tithi will be in effect up to 6:18 PM and after that, Chaturthi Tithi will take place. The Jyeshtha Nakshatra will be observed till 7:10 PM, post it Mula Nakshatra will occur. The Moon will be placed in the Vrishchika up to 7:10 PM and whereas the sun will be seen in Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 8

The Brahma Muhurta will be considered auspicious from 4:11 AM to 4:53 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be effective from 11:51 AM to 12:45 PM, and the Godhuli Muhurat is likely to occur between 6:59 PM and 7:20 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:32 PM to 3:26 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat will last between 7:00 PM and 8:04 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 8

The Rahu Kalam is considered inauspicious during the time frame of 7:16 PM to 8:57 PM, while the Gulikai Kalam is expected to occur between 1:58 PM and 3:39 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 10:37 AM to 12:18 PM while the Baana muhurat will take place in Raja up to 6:05 AM on May 8.

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi: History, Significance, Rituals

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi is a festival celebrated on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of the waning moon (Krishna Paksha) in the Hindu calendar month of Magha (January-February). This festival is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity who is widely revered as the remover of obstacles and the patron of knowledge, wisdom, and good fortune.

The name “Ekadanta" means “one-tusked" and refers to the unique physical feature of Lord Ganesha, who is depicted with one of his tusks broken. The term “Sankashti" means “deliverance during difficult times," and the festival is believed to bring good fortune and remove obstacles from the lives of devotees who observe it with devotion and faith.

On this day, devotees observe a strict fast throughout the day and break it only after sighting the moon at night. They offer special prayers and perform puja to Lord Ganesha, reciting his mantras and singing hymns in his praise. The festival is widely celebrated across India, particularly in Maharashtra, where it is known as Sankashti Chaturthi, and is marked by colorful processions, music, and community feasting.

