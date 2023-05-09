CHANGE LANGUAGE
Aaj Ka Panchang, May 9, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday
Aaj Ka Panchang, May 9, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

May 09, 2023

Aaj Ka Panchang, May 9, 2023: The sun is anticipated to rise at 5:35 AM and set at 7:01 PM. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Aaj Ka Panchang, May 9, 2023: As per Drik Panchang, Bengalis will observe the Tagore Jayanti today

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 9, 2023: The Hindu calendar month of Magha will feature the Chaturthi and Panchami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha this Tuesday, as indicated by the Panchang. While Krishna Chaturthi is considered an inauspicious Rikta Tithi and not included in the shubh muhurat timings for conducting auspicious activities, Krishna Panchami is regarded as a favourable time for most such activities and hence included in the list of shubh muhurat timings.

Additionally, as per Drik Panchang, Bengalis will observe the Tagore Jayanti on this day. You can gain insights into the tithi and both auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day to overcome any challenges and understand how your day is likely to progress.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 9

The sun is anticipated to rise at 5:35 AM and set at 7:01 PM. Meanwhile, the moon is expected to rise at 11:07 PM, and set at 8:16 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 9

The Chaturthi Tithi will remain in effect until 4:08 PM, after which the Panchami Tithi will start. The Mula Nakshatra will prevail up to 5:45 PM, then after Purva Ashadha Nakshatra will occur. The moon sign will be in the Dhanu Rashi while the sun sign will be observed in Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 9

The Brahma Muhurta is scheduled from 4:10 AM to 4:52 AM, followed by the Abhijit Muhurat which is expected to occur between 11:51 AM and 12:45 PM. Additionally, the Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to take place between 7:00 PM and 7:21 PM, while the Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:32 PM to 3:26 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat has been scheduled from 7:01 PM to 8:04 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 9

Rahu Kalam, which is considered unfavourable for any auspicious work will occurs between 3:39 PM and 5:20 PM. Furthermore, Gulikai Kalam takes place from 12:18 PM to 1:59 PM, and Dur Muhurtam is significant during two intervals: 8:16 AM to 9:10 AM and 11:14 PM to 11:56 PM. Additionally, the Yamaganda muhurat falls between 8:56 AM and 10:37 AM.

